TRF militant involved in October 5 killing of sumo driver killed in encounter in Kashmir: Police

Police had yesterday busted a militant module of TRF by arresting four militant associates, who were involved in conspiracy behind killing of the sumo driver.

Published: 11th October 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Monday said a TRF militant, who was involved in the October 5 killing of sumo driver in Shahgund area of Bandipora, was killed in an encounter with troops at Hajin area of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

The encounter had broken out in the Gund Jehangir, Hajin area of Bandipora in the early hours today after police, CRPF and army in a joint operation laid siege around the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

The IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said TRF militant Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar was killed in the encounter.

He said Imtiyaz was involved in the killing of sumo driver Mohammad Shafi Lone at Shahgund area of Bandipora on October 5.

Police had yesterday busted a militant module of TRF by arresting four militant associates, who were involved in conspiracy behind killing of the sumo driver.

On October 5, militants had shot dead three civilians – Lone, prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman and chemist M L Bindroo and non local street vendor from Bihar Virender Paswan at three places in Valley.  While Bindroo and Paswan were killed in Srinagar Lone was shot dead in Bandipora in north Kashmir.

After busting a TRF militant module yesterday, police had said investigation had found that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of TRF handler Lala Umar R/o Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a militant was killed and a policeman injured in a separate encounter at Khagund, Verinag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district in the early hours today.

