Two UP cops held for murder of Kanpur bizman, four on the run

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Suspended inspector Jagat Narain Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra, who were wanted in connection with the murder case of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta, were arrested on Sunday.

A reward of Rs 25,000 each was earlier announced for information on the six policemen, including Singh and Mishra, who were wanted in the case. It was later enhanced to Rs 1 lakh. Superintendent of Police, City, Sonam Kumar said both the suspended policemen were handed over to the Kanpur SIT probing the case. The duo planned to surrender before court on Monday but they were arrested on Sunday evening iafter police received a tip-off, Kumar said.

Eight teams formed by the Kanpur additional commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari are now on the lookout of the remaining four — sub-inspectors Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey, head constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and constable Prashant Kumar. Gupta had died after he was assaulted allegedly by policemen in Gorakhpur where he was staying in a hotel.

But, police had claimed that during questioning, Gupta slipped and fell on the ground as he was drunk and suffered a head injury. The businessman was taken to a hospital where he died, they added. The businessman’s family, however, had refused to accept the police statement following which the UP government recommended a CBI probe.