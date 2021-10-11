STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why lock up if you've got nothing? Thief leaves behind note at MP Govt official's home

The thief apparently used the government officer's note-pad and pen to write the note, police sources said.

Published: 11th October 2021 11:51 AM

Note written by burglar.

Note written in Hindi by burglar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DEWAS: Disappointed at not being able to find enough cash and valuables at the residence of a government official in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, a burglar left behind a note there asking "why the house was locked when there was no money" kept at home, police said on Monday.

A copy of the note also surfaced on social media in which the burglar wrote "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector" (when there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector).

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from the residence of Trilochan Singh Gaur, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon town in the district.

The SDM came to know about the theft when he returned home on Saturday night after a gap of a fortnight.

Notably, top district police officials live in the area where the SDM's official residence is located.

Singh said a hand-written note, possibly written by the burglar, was found at Gaur's residence.

The thief apparently used the government officer's note-pad and pen to write the note, police sources said.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, Singh said.

