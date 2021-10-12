Airlines can operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From October 18, domestic flights can operate without any capacity restriction, the Centre said on Tuesday. Currently, the domestic carriers can operate only up to 85% (of their pre-Covid services).

“After review of the current status of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of the purpose specified in the initial order dated May 21, 2020... it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from 18-10-2021 without any capacity restriction,” read the order issued by the civil aviation ministry.

With the gradual decline in coronavirus cases, airports across the country are recording heavy rush. In a bizarre incident last week, many flyers reportedly missed their flights due to long lines of passengers at the Mumbai airport.

On October 9, Indian carriers operated 2,340 domestic flights, which is nearly 71% of their total pre-Covid capacity. Airlines witnessed around 61,100 departures in September compared to 39,628 in the same month of 2020. The number of departures in the month went higher by 6% as Covid-19 infections witnessed a decrease. Private airlines IndiGo and Vistara welcomed the Central government’s decision.