STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid turmoil in Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Venugopal, Rawat on October 14

The meeting comes after Sidhu had last month posted his resignation on Twitter apparently miffed at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Published: 12th October 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid continued turmoil in the Punjab Congress, state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Harish Rawat at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

The meeting comes after Sidhu had last month posted his resignation on Twitter apparently miffed at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi had last month replaced Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state and Sidhu was reportedly unhappy with the allocation of cabinet portfolios and appointments of the advocate general and director general of police.

AICC general secretary and party in-charge for Punjab Rawat said Sidhu will meet him and AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal in the national capital for a discussion on organisational matters related to the party's state unit.

"Sh. Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and Sh. Venugopal ji for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal ji's office on 14th October at 6 PM," Rawat tweeted.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has not taken any decision on Sidhu's resignation while Channi and some state leaders have been trying to convince the Punjab Congress chief to withdraw his resignation.

Sidhu in a cryptic tweet on October 2 had said, "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji. Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi" "Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win and every punjabi win," he had said.

Sidhu had earlier held meetings and deliberations with party MLAs and leaders and workers over the organisational setup.

The office bearers of the new body of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and district presidents are yet to be appointed.

Sidhu was made the Punjab Congress chief in July despite strong opposition from the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The party had also appointed four working presidents of the PPCC.

Later, two general secretaries and a treasurer of the Punjab Congress were also appointed.

However, after Sidhu raised questions over the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders, the party formed a coordination panel for consultation before any major decision is taken by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp