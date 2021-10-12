STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJYM says it forced Rajasthan govt to withdraw controversial marriage registration bill

The BJP's youth wing said in a statement that the act was "regressive" and debated that it would "make it easier for people to conduct child marriages".

Published: 12th October 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

child marriage

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday claimed to have forced the Rajasthan government into recalling the recently passed marriage registration bill by opposing it through numerous protests.

The BJP's youth wing said in a statement that the act was "regressive" and debated that it would "make it easier for people to conduct child marriages".

The Rajasthan government has decided to recall the recently passed marriage registration bill to re-examine it, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday, citing concerns that its provisions will encourage child marriages.

Gehlot said that the state government will urge the governor to return the bill for legal consultations.

The opposition BJP and rights activists had objected to a provision in the 'Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration (Amendment) Bill 2021' that allowed registration of marriage even if the bride and the groom had not attained the legal age to tie the knot.

"This draconian act is a violation of law. It promotes exploitation of young minor girls and mocks the whole system of law. I admire the determined efforts of the Rajasthan BJYM state team for their relentless protests and untiring efforts which forced the insensitive state government to ultimately roll back this act," BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said.

He alleged that the bill that "legitimises child marriages reflects the anti-girl child mindset of the Congress".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Rajasthan Rajasthan marriage registration bill
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp