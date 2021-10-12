BJYM says it forced Rajasthan govt to withdraw controversial marriage registration bill

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday claimed to have forced the Rajasthan government into recalling the recently passed marriage registration bill by opposing it through numerous protests.

The BJP's youth wing said in a statement that the act was "regressive" and debated that it would "make it easier for people to conduct child marriages".

The Rajasthan government has decided to recall the recently passed marriage registration bill to re-examine it, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday, citing concerns that its provisions will encourage child marriages.

Gehlot said that the state government will urge the governor to return the bill for legal consultations.

The opposition BJP and rights activists had objected to a provision in the 'Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration (Amendment) Bill 2021' that allowed registration of marriage even if the bride and the groom had not attained the legal age to tie the knot.

"This draconian act is a violation of law. It promotes exploitation of young minor girls and mocks the whole system of law. I admire the determined efforts of the Rajasthan BJYM state team for their relentless protests and untiring efforts which forced the insensitive state government to ultimately roll back this act," BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said.

He alleged that the bill that "legitimises child marriages reflects the anti-girl child mindset of the Congress".