STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 130 COVID deaths in last 3-odd months, none were inoculated with vaccines

During the past three-odd months as many as 63560 people got infected with COVID and those who were inoculated with the vaccines have recovered.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and once again proven to life-saving. Gauge it from the record of Chhattisgarh state where 130 people died owing to coronavirus infections since July 1 and none of them were administered even with a single dose.

The report compiled by the State Death Audit Committee, inquired into the deaths owing to Covid in recent months and found they had not received any vaccine doses.

During the past three-odd months as many as 63560 people got infected with Covid and those who were inoculated with the vaccines have recovered. So far 13569 people have died owing to the Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh during the pandemic. There is now a consistent decline in the Covid fatalities recorded across the state.

"People shouldn’t hesitate to go for the Covid-19 vaccines available. The vaccines can only safeguard us and reduce the risk of infection getting critical among the patients. Simultaneously everyone should continue to follow other protocol measures to fight the pandemic," said Dr Subhash Mishra spokesperson of the state health department and Director (Epidemic Control).

Health experts with a firm believe asserted that inspite of clinical trial continuing to prevent re-infections with new coronavirus variants, the people who received both the doses of the Covid vaccines presumably stand better protected against some of the worrying coronavirus forms. 

Various districts including the state capital have reported a slow down of the vaccination process despite adequate availability of vaccines in various centres.

Month COVID-19 Deaths
July 86
August 30
September 11
October 03
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp