STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Devendra Singh Rana’s joining gives traction to saffron party in Jammu

Pradhan said that the BJP will be stronger with Rana in the party fold. “The decision of Rana and Salathia to join the BJP demonstrates the growing popularity of the BJP in J&K.

Published: 12th October 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri welcomes Devendra Rana to the BJP.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri welcomes Devendra Rana to the BJP. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Monday inducted former National Conference leader Devendra Singh Rana with an eye to gain strength in Jammu and Kashmir amid the likelihood of the re-start of the legislative process in the Union Territory in the coming months. 

Rana joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Jeetendra Singh apart from senior leaders, including general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh. Rana said he would ensure that those carrying out the separatist agenda will never succeed in J&K.

Former National Conference leader Surjeet Singh Salathia also joined the BJP along with Rana. Salathia had been a minister in the government in the erstwhile J&K state when the National Conference was in power.

Pradhan said that the BJP will be stronger with Rana in the party fold. “The decision of Rana and Salathia to join the BJP demonstrates the growing popularity of the BJP in J&K. The developmental works have gained pace in the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370,” he told reporters.

BJP’s J&K unit chief Ravindra Raina told reporters that the people of the Union Territory have distanced from the separatist politics and embraced the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Meanwhile, the National Conference has got yet another jolt as over three dozen party activists, including a provincial secretary, two district presidents and two Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) corporators, resigned on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Devendra Singh Rana National Conference Dharmendra Pradhan J&K BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp