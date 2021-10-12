STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doctors welcome expert panel's suggestion on Covaxin for children; flag issue of global acceptance

Efforts must be made to establish its efficacy globally so that the children are not subject to restrictive measures when they travel abroad, they said.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doctors welcomed the recommendation of an expert panel to grant emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of two to 18 years with certain conditions, but flagged the fact that the anti-COVID-19 vaccine has still not been accepted globally.

Efforts must be made to establish its efficacy globally so that the children are not subject to restrictive measures when they travel abroad, they said.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covaxin for children in the age group of two to 18 years with certain conditions, sources said on Tuesday.

"It will be beneficial both for the children as well as those around them.

We need to achieve herd immunity and decrease the risk of further waves.

No doubt that children and adolescents are vulnerable groups and if the vaccine safety data is strong enough and we immunise them, it will have a big impact in reducing the transmission of Covid," said Dr Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, pulmonology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

He added that this will prove to be a major step as schools, coaching centres and sports centres are gradually opening.

Calling it a step towards defeating the pandemic, Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder, Seeds of Innocence, said it will help children resume their normal lives again.

"However, according to the principal investigator of Covaxin trials on children, the vaccine safety and immunogenicity results are awaited.

It is important to establish the efficacy of the vaccine by the time it is approved for administration," she said.

At the same time, efforts must be made to establish the efficacy of the vaccine globally so that the children are not subject to restrictive measures when they travel abroad, she added.

Dr Rahul Nagpal, director of paediatric and neonatology at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, said it is the first step and there is still a long way to go before it is implemented.

He echoed the views of Agarwal regarding Covaxin not being accepted at the international level.

"This is the first step and there is still time before it will be fully implemented. It is obviously exciting news but we need to wait and see.

"In case it is started, children with co-morbid conditions and those aged above 12 years will be the priority group. But at the same time, let us not forget that WHO has still not approved Covaxin.

A section of people would have hesitancy to take the vaccine since they would not be able to travel abroad with their children," Nagpal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covaxin covaxin for children India covid cases India covid vaccine
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp