Fallout of civilian killings: Govt asks migrant Pandit employees not to leave Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR: After the targetted killing of three minority community members and non-local street vendor by militants last week, the government on Tuesday directed the migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave the Valley and also impressed upon officers to post these employees in safe and secure zones instead of far flung and vulnerable areas for the time being.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole directed civil and security officials that no migrant Kashmiri Pandit should leave the Valley.

“Whosoever will be absent shall be dealt as per Service Rules,” he said.

The directions from Divisional Commissioner came after many migrant Pandit employees, who had taken up jobs in Valley under PM’s job package, left the Valley and returned to Jammu after targeted killing of three minority community members and a non local street vendor from Bihar by militants in Srinagar last week.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the officers to preferably post the migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in safe and secure zones instead of far-flung and vulnerable areas for the time being.

The officers were also directed that non-migrant minority population, labourers and skilled labourers in every district of Kashmir should be identified and adequate security measures must be put in place for their safety and security.

The security officials said security measures for migrant employees, Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandit and non-migrant labourers have been tightened.

They said police officials are visiting the migrant colonies and transit accommodation for migrant Pandits at Sheikhpora (Budgam), Natnusa (Kupwara), Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Hall (Pulwama) and Mattan & Vessu (Anantnag) and the Pandits living there are briefed about the measures put in place for their safety and security.

The security around the migrant colonies and transit accommodation for Pandits has been beefed up with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed there.