STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fallout of civilian killings: Govt asks migrant Pandit employees not to leave Kashmir Valley

Directs officials to post the migrant employees in safe-n-secure zones instead of far flung areas

Published: 12th October 2021 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel check bags of commuters during a high alert after a militant attack on civilians, in Srinagar on Saturday.

Security personnel check bags of commuters during a high alert after a militant attack on civilians, in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the targetted killing of three minority community members and non-local street vendor by militants last week, the government on Tuesday directed the migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave the Valley and also impressed upon officers to post these employees in safe and secure zones instead of far flung and vulnerable areas for the time being.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole directed civil and security officials that no migrant Kashmiri Pandit should leave the Valley.

“Whosoever will be absent shall be dealt as per Service Rules,” he said.

The directions from Divisional Commissioner came after many migrant Pandit employees, who had taken up jobs in Valley under PM’s job package, left the Valley and returned to Jammu after targeted killing of three minority community members and a non local street vendor from Bihar by militants in Srinagar last week.

ALSO READ | J&K businessman’s killing sows fear among Pandits

The Divisional Commissioner directed the officers to preferably post the migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in safe and secure zones instead of far-flung and vulnerable areas for the time being.

The officers were also directed that non-migrant minority population, labourers and skilled labourers in every district of Kashmir should be identified and adequate security measures must be put in place for their safety and security.

The security officials said security measures for migrant employees, Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandit and non-migrant labourers have been tightened.

They said police officials are visiting the migrant colonies and transit accommodation for migrant Pandits at Sheikhpora (Budgam), Natnusa (Kupwara), Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Hall (Pulwama) and Mattan & Vessu (Anantnag) and the Pandits living there are briefed about the measures put in place for their safety and security.

The security around the migrant colonies and transit accommodation for Pandits has been beefed up with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit employees civilians killings Srinagar
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp