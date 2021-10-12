Himachal leader’s Kargil remark puts Congress in fix 

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress is in an uneasy situation in Himachal Pradesh. Pratibha Singh, party candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district, triggered a controversy by saying that the Kargil war was not a major battle.

Addressing a gathering during her election campaign, the widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said, “BJP gave ticket to an ex-serviceman who took part in Kargil war. It was not major war. Pakistanis had captured our territory which was taken back by our army. The BJP gave the ticket to this person who fought this war in order to get votes, which is not the right thing to do.’’