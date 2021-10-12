STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal leader’s Kargil remark puts Congress in fix 

Addressing a gathering during her election campaign, the widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, said, 'Kargil was not major war'.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Congress is in an uneasy situation in Himachal Pradesh. Pratibha Singh, party candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district, triggered a controversy by saying that the Kargil war was not a major battle.

Addressing a gathering during her election campaign, the widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said, “BJP gave ticket to an ex-serviceman who took part in Kargil war. It was not major war. Pakistanis had captured our territory which was taken back by our army. The BJP gave the ticket to this person who fought this war in order to get votes, which is not the right thing to do.’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratibha Singh Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp