Hints of BJP distancing from MoS Ajay Mishra after son Ajay's arrest in Lakhimpur violence case

Trying to corner BJP in this case, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed a silent protest demanding resignation of Ashish’s father and Union Minister of state Ajay Mishra.

Published: 12th October 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra taken to court in Lakhimpur Kheri. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The BJP is distancing itself from Ashish Mishra after the police claimed to have collected evidence of his presence in a convoy of cars during the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Trying to corner BJP in this case, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed a silent protest on Monday demanding resignation of Ashish’s father and Union minister of state Ajay Mishra.

The statement of Uttar Pradesh  BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh to the party cadre that “we are not in politics to trample someone under a SUV” is being seen as an indication that the BJP doesn’t want to stand by Ajay Mishra either.

Congress leaders are keen to turn this to their advantage. Party workers observed ‘maun vrat’ (silent protest) in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday. State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra, Leader in the Legislative Council Dipak Singh were among those who were later joined by Priyanka.

Congress has maintained that Mishra should be dropped from the cabinet of ministers to ensure fair investigation. UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh, however, said law will take its own course and not be influenced by pressure.

