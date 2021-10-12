STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: 25-year-old allegedly rapes widowed sister-in-law, arrested

The victim's husband had died three years ago and no one was present at their house when the incident occurred, the police said.

Published: 12th October 2021

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: A 25-year-old man was arrested and sent to jail on Monday for allegedly raping his widowed sister-in-law at their house at Medininagar in Palamu district, a police officer said.

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said the man was in an inebriated state and committed the crime despite resistance from his 22-year-old sister-in-law on Sunday night.

The victim's husband had died three years ago and no one was present at their house when the incident occurred, the police said.

A case was registered based on the victim's statement on Monday and the man was immediately arrested, the police said.

The victim has been sent to hospital for medical check up.

