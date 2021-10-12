STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Mixed response to bandh in Maharashtra

t was alleged that alliance partners Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders forced shopkeepers to shut down shops and other establishments in support of the bandh.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

People find themselves in front of closed shops in Mumbai.

People find themselves in front of closed shops in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra bandh called by the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident received mixed response on Monday. In the first half of the day, businessmen and shopkeepers kept offices and shops shut. In the second half, some of the shops were opened.

From parts of the state, there were reports of burning of car tyres and threatening shopkeepers. It was alleged that alliance partners Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders forced shopkeepers to shut down shops and other establishments in support of the bandh.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis called the Maha Vikas Aghadi bandh state-sponsored terrorism. He said never did any state government call a bandh anywhere and the Maha Vikas Aghadi violated its own resolution against such bandhs. BJP leaders opposed the bandh, saying that the state government should worry about the farmers in Maharashtra than Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant Patil, state president, NCP, said that by opposing the bandh, BJP was indirectly supporting the BJP minister and his son. “They should have supported the bandh in the larger interest of farmers,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra bandh Maha Vikas Aghadi Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp