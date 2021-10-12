STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Prime accused Ashish Mishra grilled as aide Ankit Das files surrender plea

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram had allowed Ashish to be taken into three-day police custody.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ashish Mishra being taken to court in Lakhimpur Kheri. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was taken to the crime branch office by the SIT on Tuesday for interrogation. 

Ashish, the son of junior Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested by the SIT on Saturday night in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. He was held and taken into custody after a 12-hour-long interrogation during which, as the DIG Upendra Agarwal said, was not cooperating and was evasive in replying to questions posed to him.

On Monday, the police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish but got a three-day remand beginning October 12 and it will end on October 15, senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav had told reporters. 

ALSO READ | Congress protests Lakhimpur Kheri violence, questions PM Modi’s silence

Elaborate security arrangements in and around the crime branch office while Ashish was taken there for grilling, said a police source. Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit on October 3.

Besides, four farmers, two BJP workers, and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the incident. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence.

Meanwhile, in another development, Ashish Mishra’s associate Ankit Das filed a surrender application in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday. The court asked for a report from the police station concerned. Ankit Das is the relative of a former Congress MP, the late Akhilesh Das.

Ankit Das’s car was part of the fleet that ran over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. It is believed that he can surrender any time now. However, the UP police are conducting raids at several places to nab Das.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Lakhimpur Kheri police had arrested Shekhar Bharti, the driver of Ankit Das' car. As per the sources, Shekhar was driving ‘Fortuner’ when the incident took place.  This takes the number of people arrested so far in connection with the violence to four.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence Ashish Mishra Ajay Mishra UP Police Ankit Das
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp