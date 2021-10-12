STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mehbooba accuses Jammu and Kashmir admin of ignoring inputs about target killings in Kashmir

At least seven people have been killed by terrorists this month in the Kashmir valley. Of those killed, four belonged to minority communities and six of the deaths were reported from Srinagar.

Published: 12th October 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claimed on Tuesday that the Jammu and Kashmir administration had prior information about attacks on minority community members but ignored the inputs to provide security to Union ministers, who came here to amplify the BJP's "fake narrative and propaganda" about normalcy in the Union Territory.

At least seven people have been killed by terrorists this month in the Kashmir valley. Of those killed, four belonged to minority communities and six of the deaths were reported from Srinagar.

Mufti also claimed that 700 civilians were arrested in the aftermath of the recent killings with the intention to "shift the blame and absolve themselves".

"J&K admin had prior information about attacks on minorities. Yet they chose to ignore these inputs. Instead they were busy providing security to Union Ministers who were brought to Kashmir to amplify BJP's fake narrative & propaganda of so called normalcy in J&K," she wrote on Twitter.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is on a five-day tour of the Chenab valley region. During her visit, she has addressed PDP workers' conventions at different places since Sunday. "Not taking responsibility & arresting 700 civilians shows their intention to shift blame & absolve themselves. Collective punishment & humiliation of an entire population has become the one size fits all approach to resolve problems caused due to GOI's punitive policies," Mufti said in another tweet.

Two teachers -- Supinder Kaur, a Srinagar-based Sikh, and Chand, a Hindu from Jammu -- were killed two days after The Resistance Force, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the deaths of three people on October 5.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop that evening. Minutes later, a "chaat" vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned down elsewhere in the city.

Around the same time, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in Bandipora. On October 2, militants shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri at Srinagar's Karan Nagar locality and Mohammad Shafi Dar at the city's Batamaloo area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp