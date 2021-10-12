STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minister says Maharashtra facing 4,000 MW power shortage, blames Coal India for fuel supply crunch

He said Coal India, a Maharatna PSU and the largest producer of the fossil fuel, has failed to ensure timely supply of coal for thermal power generation plants in the state.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said the state is facing a shortage of 3,500 to 4,000 MW of electricity supply and blamed "mismanagement and lack of planning" on part of central PSU Coal India Ltd (CIL) for the situation.

He said Coal India, a Maharatna PSU and the largest producer of the fossil fuel, has failed to ensure timely supply of coal for thermal power generation plants in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Maharashtra is facing a shortage of electricity supply between 3,500 and 4,000 MW. It is due to Coal India's unorganized functioning and lack of planning which has resulted in Maharashtra facing a severe shortage of coal."

The Congress minister also accused Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and JSW of not supplying power to Maharashtra despite having agreements to this effect.

He said, "Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and JSW have agreements with state power utilities to supply 760 MW and 240 MW, respectively.

"Both the companies have not been supplying power to Maharashtra, creating a shortage of 1,000 MW. We have long-term agreements with these companies and they do have enough stock, but still power is not being supplied to Maharashtra."

According to the latest coal-stock data of the 135 plants with over 165 GW of installed generation capacity monitored by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as many 70 plants are categorised as super-critical stock, or having less than four days of fuel, on October 10, 2021, compared to 64 a week ago on October 3, 2021.

The Central government has asked CIL to augment coal supply to power producers to 1.55-1.6 million tonnes (MT) per day around the Durga Puja period and to further scale it to 1.7 MT per day after October 20.

The coal ministry on Sunday assured sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and said any fear of disruption in power supply is "entirely misplaced".

Officials had attributed shortage of coal to disruption of transport due to heavy rains in mining areas.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India coal crisis India coal shortage Maharashtra power crisis
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp