STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narendra Modi making a mockery of human rights since his Gujarat days, accuses Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the democratic space in India continues to shrink.

Published: 12th October 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks related to human rights and accused him of making a mockery of human rights since his Gujarat days.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the democratic space in India continues to shrink.

"The Prime Minister and Home Minister have made a mockery of human rights since their Gujarat days.

Now they are joined in the jugalbandi by the Chairman of NHRC no less, a judge who sat in judgment on his own earlier order and claimed no conflict of interest.

The democratic space in India continues to shrink," he said on Twitter.

His remarks came after Modi slammed those who engage in "selective interpretation" of human rights with an eye on political gains and loss, saying such conduct harms human rights as well as democracy.

Speaking at the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Modi said the country should be wary of such people who try to dent its image in the name of raising the issue of human rights violations.

"There is another aspect associated with human rights which I want to speak about today.

In recent years, some people have begun interpreting human rights in their own ways prioritising their interests.

"They see human rights violation in one incident but cannot see it in another incident of similar nature. Such mindset harms human rights a lot," Modi said.

When asked about the prime minister's remarks, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said he is always indulging in whataboutery and is making comparisons.

"The whataboutery prime minister should speak up and say what did he do or where did he go to protest against the human rights violations in other states," he said.

Another Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hit out at the prime minister over his claim that India never had a decisive government.

"'Prime Minister Modi: India has never seen such a decisive government'. Also, India has never seen such a divisive government. Which statement is true? Which one is far from the truth? You judge," he said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp