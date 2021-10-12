STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP chief Sharad Pawar decides not to succumb to pressure tactics of BJP amidst raids against ministers 

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said it is crystal clear that BJP is misusing the central agencies to target their political opponents but it will yield little result to them.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar during his 80th birthday celebration, organised by party workers in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of the barrage of summons and raids by the central agencies against the NCP ministers and leaders, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar called a meeting of his party leaders on Tuesday and decided not to succumb to the pressure of the BJP but to fight it out.

The Income Tax department has been conducting raids at sugar factories and other properties linked to Dy CM Ajit Pawar, his son Parth Pawar and his sister in the last three days.

Earlier, ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh's premises in Nagpur and Mumbai were raided by CBI and IT department several times in connection with former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's explosive Rs 100 crore collection letter. Besides, other leaders including housing minister Jitendra Awhad and the NCP leader Eknath Khadse etc., have been also targeted by the central agencies.

Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of NCP, said in the meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar that it was decided not to be afraid of the inquiries of the central agencies but to face firmly. He said that the central agencies on the behest of the BJP are targeting their political opponents.

“We will not succumb to the pressure tactics of the BJP through central agencies. BJP is out of power and they are very desperate to come back to power in Maharashtra, therefore they are using all tricks from the book to harass us. But BJP should understand that the agencies' actions against the NCP and other leaders will not make much difference over the government in the state. In fact, such action with a vendetta is strengthening the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. We are more confident of surviving this government,” Nawab Malik said.

He also said it is crystal clear that the BJP is misusing the central agencies to target their political opponents but it will yield little result to them. “We are firm and have decided to extend support to all our leaders who are facing the probe of the central agencies. We are also sure that such barrage of notices, summons and raids will boomerang to BJP as it happened when ED issued notice to the NCP president Sharad Pawar. That one notice of ED changed the political situations in Maharashtra,” said the senior NCP minister adding that the recent local body elections results shows that the people are backing Maha Vikas Aghadi, not the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP BJP Maharashtra MVA govt Shiv Sena
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp