STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Power plants 'shutting down' across India: Chhattisgarh CM slams Centre's denial of coal shortage

Delhi's Power Minister Satyendra Jain, earlier in the day, alleged that the national capital was getting half the electricity it received earlier.

Published: 12th October 2021 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the Centre for allegedly denying the reports regarding the coal crisis and questioned why power plants are shutting across the country.

"The Centre claims that there is no shortage of coal but power plants are shutting down...Why is it making false claims, coal import has also stopped... this will affect the power supply...What is the Centre doing?" Baghel asked the Central government.

"As far as Chhattisgarh is concerned, I have met with South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Power, and Railway officers over the supply of coal. They have assured me that there will not be any shortage of coal supply," he added.

Delhi's Power Minister Satyendra Jain, earlier in the day, alleged that the national capital was getting half the electricity it received earlier.

"Delhi used to get 4,000 megawatts of electricity but now it is not getting even half of that.....There is a coal shortage in most of the power plants. The stock of coal in any power plant should not be less than 15 days. The stock is left for only two to three days. The NTPC has capped the production capacity of its plants to 50-55 per cent," Jain told reporters here.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also flagged the issue of probable coal shortage.

"It is true there is a problem. As per our requirement, either we get it from NTPC or from private companies. But the supply is affected now. There are some reasons due to which such a situation has arisen. It is not only in Bihar but also everywhere," Kumar told media persons on Monday.

The Chief Ministers of Punjab, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to increase the supply of coal and gas to power plants in their respective states.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Prahlad Patel along with top officials of both the ministries in the North Block today.

The high-level meeting was convened a day after the Union Power Minister assured that the supply stock of coal to power plants has exceeded consumption, adding that it will help in improving the fuel stock position gradually.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has also denied allegations of power failure due to a shortage of coal.

The Power Ministry asserted that the Inter-Ministerial sub-group has been monitoring the status of coal reserves twice a week. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India coal crisis India coal shortage
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp