STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab announces ex-gratia for families of three soldiers from state killed in J&K's Poonch

Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Published: 12th October 2021 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces personnel during a encounter with militants in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job each for the families of three soldiers from the state killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Among them, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh and Sepoy Gajjan Singh were from Punjab, officials said.

The operation was launched in a village close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists who had infiltrated from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, who was from Mana Talwandi village in Kapurthala district, is survived by his wife Raj Kaur and daughter Samarjit Kaur.

Naik Mandeep Singh, from Chhatha Shira village in Gurdaspur district, is survived by his wife Mandeep Kaur and two sons.

Sepoy Gajjan Singh of Pachranda village in Rupnagar district had got married just four months ago.

He is survived by his wife Harpreet Kaur, according to an official statement.

Condemning the attack on the security forces, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted, "The terror attack in Poonch area of J&K is highly condemnable in which our bravehearts Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Sepoy Gajjan Singh, NK Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Saraj Singh & Sepoy Vaisakh H sacrified their lives. I pay condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Our worst fears are coming true. With Pakistan-backed Taliban taking over Afganistan, terrorism is increasing in Kashmir.

Minorities are being selectively targeted & now five soldiers have been killed in action in Surankote sector. We need to deal with it decisively and firmly."

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also condemned the incident and issued directions to the state police to remain on high alert.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the incident.

"Shocked & saddened by the loss of 5 brave army men, 3 from Punjab, in an encounter in J&K. Urge Pb govt to provide Rs 50 lakh compensation to each martyr's family. Blessed is our land which produces brave soldiers & food growers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonch gunfight Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp