Punjab government writes to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for IGI airport bus service resumption

Sources said that the government had stopped operation of buses on the grounds that they had stage carrier permit, thus they could only take passengers from the three ISBTs in the national capital.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It has been three years that the luxury bus service of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) from Punjab to Indira Gandhi International airport at Delhi remains suspended. Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for resuming the bus services, which was stopped by the Delhi Transport Department in November 2018. He also sought time for a meeting to resolve the long pending issue.

Sources said that the government had stopped operation of buses on the grounds that they had stage carrier permit, thus they could only take passengers from the three ISBTs in the national capital. Only buses with tourist permits could operate from other places.

Warring said that the bus service was being operated by the State Transport Undertaking for the passengers travelling to the airport from various cities. “The Delhi Transport Department is allowing private bus operators to ply their buses to the Delhi International Airport”, said the minister.

Warring said that being the transport minister of the state, it was his priority to provide affordable and quality transport services to the people. “I sought time for a personal meeting as per the convenience of the Delhi Chief Minister to resolve this long pending issue concerning the commuters of the state visiting the Delhi International Airport,” he added.

He said that the state transport department had already written letters to the Delhi chief minister and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.  Many meetings were also held with the Transport Authorities, but all in vain. He appealed to people of the state to co-operate in carrying out the pro-people cause.
 

