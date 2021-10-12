STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi Diary: Cyber forensics laboratories, Students’ parliament and more

The Assembly secretariat will coordinate the entire event and universities of Jharkhand have been asked to appoint a nodal officer by to receive applications from interested students.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren gestures as JMM-Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly Election results in Ranchi

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (File Photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Students’ parliament at Jharkhand Assembly
Jharkhand Assembly in association with PRS Legislative Research will organise a two days students’ parliament on October 30 and 31 where 24 selected students will have an opportunity to understand parliamentary proceedings. The Assembly secretariat will coordinate the entire event and universities of Jharkhand have been asked to appoint a nodal officer by to receive applications from interested students. Under the selection procedure students will have to write an easy on the given topics. They will be selected on the basis of their essay.  PRS will conduct their training on October 25 through webinar. 

Cyber forensics laboratories in six districts
The Information Technology and e-Governance department of the state government has prepared a proposal for setting up cyber forensics laboratories in at least six of the 24 districts in Jharkhand to combat cybercrimes and track down perpetrators of crimes against women committed with the use of cyberspace. These cyber forensics laboratories will be used for conducting forensics tests on various electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and computers recovered by the police from crime scenes and help the law enforcement agency solve cybercrimes as well as crimes of other nature. One of these six cyber forensics laboratories will come up in Jamtara, a district that has gained the infamous title for becoming the ‘cybercrime capital’ of India over the years.

800 4G towers coming up in extremism-affected areas
To improve mobile communication between security forces and district administration, a total of 800 4G towers will  be installed in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas of Jharkhand. Government of India has approved under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) up-gradation of 800 mobile towers (Base Transmission Stations) into 4G networks. According to state telecom officials, the approval of the plans by the Government of India we have started work of upgrading BTS in 800 locations in rebel hit areas. The work is expected to be completed within six months. Sources in the state police said that the up-gradation of 4G facilities would help them immensely. Incidentally most of the Maoist bastion are in densely forest and rough terrains and fall in network shadow areas.

Doors of Durga Puja pandals opened 
The capital Ranchi has been painted in the colours of Durgotsav. After the ‘Belvaran’ ritual on Monday evening, the doors of all Durga Puja pandals in the city were opened for the devotees from Monday. At the same time, crowds of devotees will also come out to visit the pandals and Mother Shakti. The height of the statues installed in these has also been kept very low. At the same time, lighting and decoration have also been done in a limited area. According to the government instructions, this time neither a fair will be organized nor food stalls will be set up around the puja pandals.

