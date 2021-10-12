STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Teenage girl gets pregnant after being raped in Maharashtra; 20-year-old man held

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night, an official from Jawhar police station said.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

The girl became pregnant and delivered a premature child a couple of days back, the official said. (Representational Image)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on several occasions in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which she became pregnant, police said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night, an official from Jawhar police station said.

The accused and the girl, both residents of a hamlet in Jawhar taluka here, were in a relationship for the last one year.

The girl became pregnant and delivered a premature child a couple of days back, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl on Saturday, the police arrested the man and registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapes in India Rapes in Palghar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp