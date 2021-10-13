BJP leaders send Rajasthan-bound air tickets to Rahul, Priyanka, ask them 'check on' Dalit atrocities

By PTI

INDORE: BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday sent air tickets to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi asking them to visit their party ruled Rajasthan, where atrocities have been allegedly committed on Dalits.

The saffron party said the Gandhi siblings are engaged in "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh, where they met the families of farmers killed in violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, but have no time to see what is happening to Dalits in Rajasthan.

"We have collected funds and sent Delhi-Jaipur air tickets to Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad MP) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra so that they can meet members of the Dalit community, who are oppressed under the Congress rule in Rajasthan," Indore district BJP chief Rajesh Sonkar said.

He was talking to reporters after sending the tickets through speed post along with a group of local BJP leaders.

Sonkar said a Dalit man was recently beaten to death in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

"Gandhi and Vadra are busy with political tourism in Uttar Pradesh and have no time to console the (Dalit) family (in Hanumangarh)," he said.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi have been aggressively raising the issue of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed on October 3.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.