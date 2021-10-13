STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leaders send Rajasthan-bound air tickets to Rahul, Priyanka, ask them 'check on' Dalit atrocities

BJP said the Gandhi siblings are engaged in "political tourism", where they met the families of farmers killed in violence at Lakhimpur Kheri but have no time to take note of events in Rajasthan.

Published: 13th October 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and daugther Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday sent air tickets to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi asking them to visit their party ruled Rajasthan, where atrocities have been allegedly committed on Dalits.

The saffron party said the Gandhi siblings are engaged in "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh, where they met the families of farmers killed in violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, but have no time to see what is happening to Dalits in Rajasthan.

"We have collected funds and sent Delhi-Jaipur air tickets to Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad MP) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra so that they can meet members of the Dalit community, who are oppressed under the Congress rule in Rajasthan," Indore district BJP chief Rajesh Sonkar said.

He was talking to reporters after sending the tickets through speed post along with a group of local BJP leaders.

Sonkar said a Dalit man was recently beaten to death in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

"Gandhi and Vadra are busy with political tourism in Uttar Pradesh and have no time to console the (Dalit) family (in Hanumangarh)," he said.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi have been aggressively raising the issue of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed on October 3.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp