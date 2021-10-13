STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former I&B secretary Amit Khare appointed as PM Narendra Modi's advisor

Former higher education and I&B secretary Amit Khare was appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Published: 13th October 2021 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former higher education and I&B secretary Amit Khare was appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khare is known for his instrumental role in shaping the National Education Policy 2020 and bringing key changes in the I&B ministry, particularly in digital media regulations

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Khare as Advisor to the Prime Minister in PMO in the rank and scale of Secretary to GoI on contract basis initially for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an order said.

Khare is joining the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-cabinet secretary PK Sinha and ex-secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisors this year.  A 1985-batch IAS officer, Khare assumed the charge of secretary, department of higher education in December 2019. Within a short time of his appointment, the National Education Policy 2020 was approved on July 29 last year.

On Tuesday, the ACC also approved joint secretary level appointments in 13 ministries and departments. Ritesh Chauhan, IAS was appointed as CEO, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Joint Secretary, Agriculture under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

