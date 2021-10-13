STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Harak Singh Rawat’s meeting with Uttarakhand BJP chief sets party abuzz 

The announcement came following Rawat’s hour-long closed door meeting with BJP state president Madan Kaushik.

Published: 13th October 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat (File Photo | Express)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DRHRADUN: The political landscape in Uttarakhand seems to be in a flux. A day after state cabinet minister Yashpal Arya and his MLA son Sanjiv Arya re-joined the Congress, Harak Singh Rawat, also a senior minister, announced that he would not contest the 2022 assembly polls. 

The announcement came following Rawat’s hour-long closed door meeting with BJP state president Madan Kaushik. Sources, however, said say Rawat wanted ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gosain and discussed this with Kaushik.

“This is pressure politics by Rawat. If the BJP does not give in to his demand, he can re-join the Congress,” said a BJP insider who is privy to the developments. Many in the party doubt that he will stay true to his words about not contesting. “Situation is developing and we will have to wait and watch,” said another leader.

Rawat was among the nine Congress rebels who had join ed the BJP in May 2016. However, he has been voicing his dissent from time to time.  With the Aryas returning to the grand old party, the BJP is rattled that this might open the floodgates for the other rebels to rush back to the Congress. In fact, one more BJP MLA was scheduled to join the Congress with the Aryas and, but stopped after Anil Baluni, national chief spokesperson of the BJP, reportedly intervened. 

Both BJP and Congress leaders, meanwhile, claimed that people from the other side were in their contact with them. “This is just a trailer; the film is yet to follow. Many BJP MLAs are in contact with us and soon they will join us,” Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal said. Manvir Singh, media-in-charge, BJP, too, claimed that “many from the Congress are talking to us and will join the party in the coming days”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harak Singh Rawat BJP Uttarakhand BJP
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp