Haryana allows government employees to take part in RSS activities

In a very clandestine manner the BJP-led Haryana government lifted the ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Published: 13th October 2021 08:27 AM

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After 54 years, Haryana government employees will now be able to take part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the state government considers the sangh a non-political organisation.

In a very clandestine manner the BJP-led Haryana government lifted the ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Jamaat-e-Islami. As per notification issued yesterday by the general administration department of the state government states that the Haryana Government while implementing Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees Conduct) Rules, 2016 has banned the participation of employees in politics and elections.
 

