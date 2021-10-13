STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 110

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523. The recovery count stands at 7,82,024, leaving the state with 110 active cases, the official said.

Published: 13th October 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

A medical staff takes nasal swab sample for coronavirus test at Maternity hospital in Tirupati

Representational image (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The coronavirus positive tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,657 on Wednesday with the addition of 10 cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,024, leaving the state with 110 active cases, the official said.

With 56,351 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,92,98,239, he added.

An official release said that 6,57,91,808 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,47,179 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,92,657; new cases 10, death toll 10,523 (no change), recoveries 7,82,024, active cases 110, number of tests so far 1,92,98,239.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp