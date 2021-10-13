STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government hasn't asked cops to keep eye on NCB official Wankhede: Minister

Wankhede is in news after leading a raid on a cruise ship during which actor SRK's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case, had filed a complaint that two police officials were following him.

Published: 13th October 2021

Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said the state government had not ordered police or any other agency to monitor the movements of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede, currently in news after leading a raid on a cruise ship during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case, had filed a complaint on Monday that two police officials were following him.

"The government has not given any orders to the police or state intelligence department to follow Sameer Wankhede. I have heard that he has complained to the DGP. We will look into it," Walse-Patil told reporters.

"I don't think police are keeping a watch on him," the minister added.

Another Narcotics Control Bureau official had claimed on Monday that two officials, reportedly from the Oshiwara police station, allegedly visited a cemetery in the area where Wankhede's mother was buried after her death in 2015, and collected CCTV footage.

Wankhede regularly visits this cemetery, he said.

The NCB zonal director then filed a complaint alleging his movement was being monitored and provided CCTV footage of the Oshiwara cemetery in support of his claim, the official had said.

Wankhede had also investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

