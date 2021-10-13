STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man arrested for killing wife, six-year-old daughter over marital discord in Gujarat's Vadodara

In the early hours of October 11, Patel lived with his in-laws in Sama, informed his brother-in-law that Shobhna and Kavya were lying unresponsive due to some unknown reasons, the official said.

Published: 13th October 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A man allegedly killed his wife and six-year-old daughter over marital discord and his one-sided affair in Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Wednesday arrested Tejas Patel for allegedly killing his wife Shobhna (36) and daughter Kavya at their residence in Sama area on October 10, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhdhirsinh Zala said.

In the early hours of October 11, Patel lived with his in-laws in Sama, informed his brother-in-law that Shobhna and Kavya were lying unresponsive due to some unknown reasons, the official said.

Patel and other family members rushed the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital, but both were declared dead by the on-duty doctors, he said.

"During post-mortem, injury marks were found on the woman's neck and doctors also found the presence of a poisonous substance in the stomach of the victims.

Our team then searched Patel's residence and found a rat-killing substance from the terrace of the multi-storey house," Zala said.

During the three-day long probe, the police found out that Patel had recently searched "rat killer poison", "how to kill using poison", "how to give death" and "how to kill using a pillow" on the internet, he said.

"Following an intense questioning, Patel admitted that he had mixed rat poison in the food on the night of October 10 to kill his wife and daughter. When he realised that both were still alive, he strangled his wife using his hands and then smothered his daughter with a pillow," the official said.

The preliminary probe has revealed that Patel killed his wife and daughter due to marital discord, he said.

"The accused claimed that his wife was not behaving properly with his parents and also forced him to stay at her father's place.

We have also learnt that the victim fought with her husband after discovering that he was having a one-sided affair with an office colleague, which might have led to the killings," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat crime Vadodara crime
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp