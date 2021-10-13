Maulana held for sodomising 9-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BAREILLY: A nine-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a maulana here, who used to teach him, police said Wednesday.

The accused was arrested after the victim's family filed a complaint here at Baradari police station, they said. The boy used to take 'Deeni taalim' (religious education) from the 21-year-old maulana in the Kot area of the district.

The incident took place when the boy went to his house on Monday to take his classes, Baradari Inspector Neeraj Malik said. The victim narrated the incident to his parents after they asked him about blood stains on his clothes when he reached home.

The maulana threatened the boy that he would kill him and his family members if he told anything to anyone, according to the complaint.

The allegations were found to be true in the medical examination of the child, Malik said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.