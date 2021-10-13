STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maulana held for sodomising 9-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

The maulana threatened the boy that he would kill him and his family members if he told anything to anyone, according to the complaint.

Published: 13th October 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustrations

By PTI

BAREILLY: A nine-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a maulana here, who used to teach him, police said Wednesday.

The accused was arrested after the victim's family filed a complaint here at Baradari police station, they said. The boy used to take 'Deeni taalim' (religious education) from the 21-year-old maulana in the Kot area of the district.

The incident took place when the boy went to his house on Monday to take his classes, Baradari Inspector Neeraj Malik said. The victim narrated the incident to his parents after they asked him about blood stains on his clothes when he reached home.

The maulana threatened the boy that he would kill him and his family members if he told anything to anyone, according to the complaint.

The allegations were found to be true in the medical examination of the child, Malik said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp