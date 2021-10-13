STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya environment minister to get PETA award for 'vegan leather' initiative

P K Sangma had recently announced in Hyderabad that the Meghalaya government plans to produce leather using pineapples found abundantly in the hilly state.

Published: 13th October 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

PETA India

PETA India looks forward to seeing Meghalaya create new opportunities for farmers. (Photo | PETA India Official Twitter)

By PTI

SHILLONG: PETA India has decided to confer on Meghalaya Environment Minister James P K Sangma the Progressive Business Concept Award for his plans to produce 'vegan leather' in the northeastern state, officials said on Wednesday.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) volunteers in Meghalaya will soon hand over the award to the minister, they said.

Sangma had recently announced in Hyderabad that the Meghalaya government plans to produce leather using pineapples found abundantly in the hilly state.

He had said the administration is also planning to open a climate change museum and introduce the subject in school curricula.

"In recognition of his plans to help local farmers by encouraging vegan pineapple-leather production -- a move that will also protect animals and the environment, PETA India has decided to confer upon him the Progressive Business Concept Award," PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi said.

The minister has rightly identified the climate crisis as a "defining challenge of our times" and he's already taking steps to address one of the biggest culprits -- animal agriculture, she said.

"PETA India looks forward to seeing Meghalaya create new opportunities for farmers while helping save the planet and animals' lives through a thriving pineapple-leather industry," the PETA office-bearer said.

PETA believes that animal agriculture -- which includes animals slaughter for clothing -- is responsible for nearly a fifth of human-induced greenhouse-gas emissions and this was also corroborated by the United Nations, Suryavanshi said.

"To keep the skins of cows, buffaloes, and other animals used for leather from rotting, tanneries use a variety of caustic, toxic chemicals, which pollute waterways. One of the most widely used chemicals in the tanning process is chromium, which can cause cancer in workers exposed to it," she added.

The export of footwear, leather and leather products from India in 2020-21 was to the tune of USD 3.68 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PETA India P K Sangma Meghalaya government
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp