One more policeman arrested in Gorakhpur for killing of Kanpur businessman 

Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month, leading to his death.

Published: 13th October 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: One more policeman wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta was arrested from Gorakhpur on Wednesday, officials said.

Head Constable Kamlesh Kumar Yadav was arrested on a tip off when he was going to surrender in the court, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested sub-inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar while on Sunday inspector J N Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were arrested by police.

The Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Gupta's killing but the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh on Saturday.

Six policemen were named in the FIR and five of them have been arrested till now while attempts are on to nab one Vijay Yadav, who is still absconding, police said.

Gorakhpur UP Police
