Over 97.79 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, Union Health Ministry said.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary being administered Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in New Delhi

A beneficiary being administered Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 97.79 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 97.79 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

