Rs 6 crore in scholarships for 21,000 girls under Madhya Pradesh govt scheme

BHOPAL: Scholarships worth Rs 5.99 crore will be transferred online to the accounts of 21,550 beneficiaries on Navaratri Mahanavami (October 14) as part of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Laxmi Scheme. Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations.

The programme on October 14 will be telecast on TV and spread through computers, laptops and mobiles in every village to send a message to the daughters and their mothers, the chief minister said. He directed officials to make arrangements for uploading photos, registering feedback and receiving suggestions from all the daughters. In order to improve the scheme, it has been suggested that Rs 20,000 be given to all the girls after passing Class XII, finishing graduation and vocational courses. Ladli Laxmi Diwas should be organised like a festival, the chief minister said.

At the time of registration, birth certificates should be issued with a message from Chief Minister Chouhan. The Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a scheme introduced in 2007, which was followed by expansion to six other states — UP, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Goa. The scheme lays emphasis on providing good substructure for economic and educational status of the families adopting this and suppresses female infanticide.