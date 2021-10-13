Stories of 38 who cracked UPSC exam from Madhya Pradesh to be distributed among students

By Express News Service

BHOAL: Inspirational stories of 38 young minds of Madhya Pradesh who recently cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examinations will be distributed among lakhs of students across the central Indian state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday.

“MP is nation’s heart, but with this record success at the recently declared final results of the UPSC Civil Services Examinations, all 38 of you (the successful candidates) have not only become our pride, but become the heart of MP,” Chouhan said while addressing a grand function in Bhopal’s Minto Hall to felicitate the 38 phenomenal talents.

The felicitation program ‘Safalta ke Mantra’ which was followed by college and university students interacting with the 38 future civil servants was beamed live to 24 lakh college and university students from across the state, who had registered for catching the event live.

“The booklet compiling the success stories of these 38 talents has not only been released here today to be distributed among those seated here and among students across the state,” the CM announced.

“MP till now was famous for being a mineral, forest and water resource rich state, but this record success of our 38 young minds at the UPSC Civil Services Examination has now transformed the state into a talent rich state. All these successful youths have sacrificed some or other of their favourite things/interest to achieve this memorable success. While some quit social media, some others quit watching web series and television and some others made even bigger sacrifices amid tough family situations. All of them are true inspiration for our youngsters across the state,” the CM said.

Calling upon students across the state to draw inspiration from the record success, the CM said,

“All those aspiring to attain great heights should first have self-confidence, then opt for the target of their interest and work on the roadmap to achieve their goals.”

Appealing to the 38 young achievers, the CM said, “Your priority shouldn’t be to earn, but to serve the nation as you are the true agents of social change and nation building.”

“There are three types of civil servants, firstly those who are happy carrying on their routine tasks, secondly those who block every work in the name of rules and thirdly those who have the zeal to work and find out ways for public good even in tough situations and restrictions. You need to have the zeal to find ways to further public interest even under restrictions and difficulties,” the CM said.

Those felicitated, included Bhopal girl and All India Women’s topper Jagriti Awasthi (who was ranked second overall in the final results declared recently).