Surrounded by police, wanted criminal shoots himself dead in Rajasthan's Kotputli 

Published: 13th October 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Police logo used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A wanted criminal allegedly shot himself dead while surrounded by police in Kotputli town of Jaipur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that some criminals would enter Kotputli from Bansur on Tuesday night, a police team laid a trap to nab them, they said.

As the team intercepted the vehicle in which the criminals were travelling, they ditched the car and ran into nearby fields in a bid to escape, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Yadav said, adding that they also fired at the police personnel who gave chase.

One of the criminals carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000 on him shot himself dead whereas the others managed to escape, police said.

The deceased was identified as Roop Chand alias Sukha, who had a case of murder registered against him at Khetri Police Station of Jhunjhunu district.

The body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination, he said.

