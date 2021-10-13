STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three cops suspended in Madhya Pradesh for indecent chat with woman over phone

The woman's husband submitted a complaint to Betul's Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad, alleging that the three personnel used to have long, objectionable conversations with his wife.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

The assistant engineer working at Manikonda Municipality was suspended for dereliction of duty.

Following their suspension, the three personnel were attached to the Police Rakshit Kendra in Betul. (File Photo)

By PTI

BETUL: Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended following a complaint of allegedly indulging in indecent conversation with a woman over phone in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said.

The woman's husband submitted a complaint to Betul's Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad, alleging that the three personnel used to have long, objectionable and indecent conversations with his wife over phone, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Namrata Sondhia said on Tuesday.

This would lead to fights between the complainant and his wife, the official said.

After an inquiry into the complaint by a senior official and verification of facts, the SP on Tuesday suspended sub-inspector Amit Pawar, head constable Balram Saryam and constable Aditya Bele, all posted at Amla police station here, she said.

Following their suspension, the three personnel were attached to the Police Rakshit Kendra in Betul, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp