STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Cabinet nod to 100 affiliate Sainik Schools across India

The move is likely to benefit about 5,000 students who are expected to gain admissions in Class VI in the 100 schools from the academic session 2022-23

Published: 13th October 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Sainik School Society has started receiving online application from girl candidates seeking admission in 05 Sainik schools in different states of the country. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to launch affiliated Sainik Schools, with 100 such entities to be set up in the first phase across the country. The meeting presided over by PM Narendra Modi approved the proposal to set up these schools under the Sainik Schools Society, which is administered by the Ministry of Defence. The 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from states, non-governmental organisations and private entities.

The move is aimed at providing cost-effective ways in reaching out to larger populations across all regions for larger benefits of the New Education Policy, said the Cabinet secretariat in a statement. Sainik Schools are credited to have groomed students in large numbers who went on to serve the armed forces over the years. 

The move is likely to benefit about 5,000 students who are expected to gain admissions in Class VI in the 100 schools from the academic session 2022-23. The existing 33 Sainik Schools have a capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

In another decision the Cabinet approved the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26. Focus will be on sustaining ‘Open Defecation Free’ outcomes, with aims to achieve processing of solid waste in all cities. A financial outlay of Rs 1,41,600 crore was finalised from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sainik Schools Narendra Modi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp