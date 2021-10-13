Union Cabinet nod to 100 affiliate Sainik Schools across India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to launch affiliated Sainik Schools, with 100 such entities to be set up in the first phase across the country. The meeting presided over by PM Narendra Modi approved the proposal to set up these schools under the Sainik Schools Society, which is administered by the Ministry of Defence. The 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from states, non-governmental organisations and private entities.

The move is aimed at providing cost-effective ways in reaching out to larger populations across all regions for larger benefits of the New Education Policy, said the Cabinet secretariat in a statement. Sainik Schools are credited to have groomed students in large numbers who went on to serve the armed forces over the years.

The move is likely to benefit about 5,000 students who are expected to gain admissions in Class VI in the 100 schools from the academic session 2022-23. The existing 33 Sainik Schools have a capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

In another decision the Cabinet approved the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26. Focus will be on sustaining ‘Open Defecation Free’ outcomes, with aims to achieve processing of solid waste in all cities. A financial outlay of Rs 1,41,600 crore was finalised from 2021-22 to 2025-26.