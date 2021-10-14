STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Dokhlam history, India takes note as China-Bhutan ink pact on boundary negotiations

The India-China stand-off in the Doklam plateau in 2017 even triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Published: 14th October 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

spokesperson Arindam Bagch

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhutan on Thursday announced that it firmed up a "three-step roadmap" for expediting the negotiations with China to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute between the two countries, a development that India said it has taken note of.

The signing of the pact came four years after the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction after China tried to extend a road in the area.

"We have noted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and China today. You are aware that Bhutan and China have been holding boundary negotiations since 1984. India has similarly been holding boundary negotiations with China," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the agreement.

In a statement, Bhutan said its Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji and China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao signed the MoU on the "three-step roadmap" for expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary negotiations.

"The MoU on the three-step roadmap will provide a fresh impetus to the boundary talks," the Bhutanese foreign ministry said.

It is expected that the implementation of this roadmap in a spirit of goodwill, understanding and accommodation will bring the boundary negotiations to a successful conclusion that is acceptable to both sides," it said.

The India-China stand-off in the Doklam plateau in 2017 even triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Bhutan said the area belonged to it and India supported the Bhutanese claim.

India had strongly opposed construction of the road at the Doklam tri-junction as it would have impacted its overall security interests.

The India-China face-off was resolved following several rounds of talks.

Bhutan shares an over 400-km-long border with China and the two countries have held over 24 rounds of boundary talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.

"During the 10th Expert Group Meeting in Kunming in April this year, the two sides agreed on a three-step roadmap that will build on the 1988 Guiding Principles and help to expedite the ongoing boundary negotiations," the Bhutanese statement said.

Bagchi did not reply to a question on whether the Bhutanese government kept India informed about the MoU with China.

The signing of the pact came amid continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in several friction points in eastern Ladakh.

