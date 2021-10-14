Assam Rifles launches skill training camp for Manipur insurgents

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to impart skill-based training to insurgents living in the suspension of operations camp, Assam Rifles on Wednesday launched a first-of- its-kind programme.

The programme covers Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) cadre living at Muvanlai (New Teikot), Khuga Battalion. The camp has been named Siamzilna Leh Kilamthanka, which means 'new skills, renewed lives'.

It was inaugurated by Major General Alok Naresh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South). Major General Naresh said, "The endeavour is to empower the trainees to successfully compete with their counterparts in the professional and social domains."

Speaking about the overall plan, Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava, PRO of Defence Manipur, said, "Training will be organised in multiple phases, for 30 days each. The first phase will include skills like sewing, carpentry and IT training. Training for subsequent phases will be upgraded to other result-oriented skills based on the feedback from the trainees."

For this camp, Assam Rifles coordinated with Humanism Foundation, which works with National Skill Development Corporation. The Humanism Foundation, a non government organisation, provided assistance in arranging equipment and trainers for the Skill Development Training.

There are 73 inhabitants in the identified camp who are mainly engaged in camp maintenance and other activities like pisciculture, goat farming, paddy farming and other forms of organic farming. The produce for the consumption of the cadres in the camp.