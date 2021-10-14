Benefits of health services to be accessible to extremely poor in Haryana: CM Khattar

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said benefits of health services would be made available to the extremely poor families, who are suffering from serious health ailments like heart disease, in the state under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

For this purpose, a committee will be constituted at the district level under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, said Khattar while interacting with office bearers of BJP Seva Cell here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said complaints are being received that extremely poor families are facing troubles at the district level while getting treatment for heart ailments and the government is seriously concerned about redressing all such complaints, according to an official statement.

He said a committee of three senior officers would be constituted in the districts for this issue.

Apart from the Deputy Commissioner, the Civil Surgeon and other officers will be included in the committee.

The district office bearers of the BJP service cell will also remain in touch with the committee so that any such person who is in need in the state can get help in time, he said.

Touching upon another issue, the Chief Minister said the grant amount given to poor families for the repair of houses would be made available soon through an online process so that such families could get immediate benefits in case their house is damaged due to any reason.

The Chief Minister said that during the tenure of earlier governments, the meaning of "Raj" used to be selfishness, looting and corruption.

"But by changing the meaning of Raj (rule), we have realised service, sacrifice and dedication. With the Antyodaya Mission of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, we have aimed to remove social and economic inequalities so that a simple, comfortable and excellent life can be provided to every person in society," he said.