Brawl at Garba event triggers communal violence in Madhya Pradesh, over 15 injured; 20 held

Over 15 persons, including four cops were hurt in the violence and at least two vehicles were damaged.

Published: 14th October 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Sendhwa town of Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district following communal violence over a brawl during a Garba program in sensitive Moti Bag locality on Wednesday night.

Three cases have been registered in the matter, including cross FIRs by the two sides and one case registered against a mob of local residents, which attacked the police force when stopped from attacking and damaging a place of worship.

At least 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the late night violence.

According to Barwani Additional SP (ASP) RD Prajapati, the violence happened following a brawl over the presence of persons from different community at a religious program (Garba event) being organized in the Moti Bag locality.

The brawl took a violent turn as people from both communities clashed with each other, indulging in stone pelting. Around 12 people, including some women were hurt in the violence.

Additional police were rushed to the spot and managed to control the situation. Local residents alleged that some men from another community, when asked not to be present at the Garba event, misbehaved with those participating in the Garba and indulged in violence, particularly targeting women and kids.

Angered over the incident, a mob of hundreds of people from one community marched to the local police station and demanded lodging of cases, arrest of those who started the violence and also search of their houses.

Some members of the mob present at the police station also tried to attack and damage a place of worship while returning from the police station, but the alert cops foiled their attempt.

The mob indulged in stone pelting on the police, resulting in injuries to at least four cops, including Sendhwa police station in-charge Baldev Mujalda.

