STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra

ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that Mishra evaded the summons issued by department.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Justice

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra in a money laundering case related to the alleged coal pilferage scam in Asansol, West Bengal.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the case relates to Eastern Coalfields' mines at Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, and also involves TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma passed the order against Mishra on October 11, on an application moved by the ED.

"Accused Vinay Mishra is intentionally not appearing before the court, accordingly, NBWs be issued against him," the judge said.

ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that Mishra evaded the summons issued by department.

The court also noted that the accused himself did not chose to appear before it and was rather trying to pre-empt the proceedings through intervention of his wife by filing application challenging the legality of the proceedings.

It held that accused's wife, Neha Mishra, had no locus in the present proceedings.

Neha, through an application, had submitted that the accused surrendered his nationality and had been admitted to nationality of Dubai and it was in the knowledge of the department; despite this, summons were served upon the family members at Kolkata address.

Rana submitted before the court that as a part of the investigation some incriminating material was available against Vinay Mishra in respect of laundering of crime proceeds and the authorized officer summoned him on four occasions, but he failed to appear.

Recently the Delhi High Court exempted Rujira from personal appearance before the court.

Rujira recently had challenged a Delhi Court order directing her to appear before it, in connection with the case.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira had earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued to them by the ED for questioning in the case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal, saying they are residents of Kolkata and should not be compelled to join the probe in the national capital.

The ED has lodged the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal scam case TMC Vinay Mishra
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp