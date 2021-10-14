STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Colleges, varsities in Maharashtra to reopen from Oct 20; students must be fully vaccinated: Samant

The decision comes in the wake of schools across the state resuming physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on October 4 after being shut for over one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

Published: 14th October 2021 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Girl students in a joyful mood after appearing for the Intermediate examination at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Thursday

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: All the colleges and universities in Maharashtra can conduct physical classes from October 20 and students must be fully vaccinated in order to attend the classroom sessions, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday.

He made the announcement while speaking to reporters here.

The decision comes in the wake of schools across the state resuming physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on October 4 after being shut for over one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

"All the non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges affiliated to them can start holding physical classes from October 20. The teaching, as well as non-teaching staff, should complete their vaccination on priority," Samant said.

"Only the students who have taken both the doses can attend the classes.

Those students who are yet to complete their vaccination against COVID-19 should get it on priority by coordinating with their respective colleges," he added.

The decision related to how many students should attend a class would be taken after discussing the matter with the local authorities empowered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Every university should issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the colleges affiliated to it, he said.

A proposal to allow college-going students to board local trains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas will be submitted before the state chief secretary soon, the minister said.

Those students who need to stay at the hostel will be intimated by their college administration.

The colleges are supposed to discuss the issue with the officials of higher and technical education officials regarding the opening of hostels for students, he added.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady decline in infection cases and fatalities over the past few days.

On Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97.36 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra colleges Maharashtra covid cases
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp