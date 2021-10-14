STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drugs case: Pune Police issues lookout notice for man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan at NCB office

Police informed that Gosavi is wanted in a case registered with Pune city police in 2018, wherein a chargesheet has been submitted to the court.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Gosavi (L) with Aryan Khan at the NCB office

Kiran Gosavi (L) with Aryan Khan at the NCB office. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pune City Police has issued a lookout notice for Kiran Gosavi, the man who made headlines after he was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in a viral selfie.

City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that the lookout notice was issued on Wednesday and bars him from going outside the country. Police informed that Gosavi is wanted in a case registered with Pune city police in 2018, wherein a chargesheet has been submitted to the court.

Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had raised objections to Gosavi's presence at the NCB office after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

Meanwhile, the NCB had clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency. A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018 for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act. Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune police Aryan Khan Narcotics Control Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood drugs case
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp