STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eighteen IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Addl DGP (Law and Order) Saurabh Srivastava has been made Addl DGP (PHQ) while Addl DGP (Traffic) Smita Srivastava, was shifted as Addl DGP (Civil Rights).

Published: 14th October 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has transferred 39 IPS officers, including two ADGs, and 18 IAS officers. The transfer lists was issued by the state department of personnel late on Wednesday night.

Secretary, Labour, Employment, Skill and Entrepreneurship, Niraj K Pawan and MD of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) Pradeep Gawande, who was mired in controversy after the anti-corruption bureau arrested two RSLDC employees for allegedly taking bribe, are among the 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers transferred.

Pawan has been made Secretary, colonisation department, in Bikaner, while Gawande has been made Director of Department of Archaeology and Museums in Jaipur. Two Additional Director Generals (Addl DGP) are among the 39 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have been transferred.

Addl DGP (Law and Order) Saurabh Srivastava has been made Addl DGP (PHQ) while Addl DGP (Traffic) Smita Srivastava, was shifted as Addl DGP (Civil Rights). IG (Jaipur range) Hawa Singh Ghumariya, will be the IG (Law and Order) while IG (CM Security) Sanjay Shotriya will be the new IG (Jaipur range).

SPs of Bikaner, Baran, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Ajmer, Sriganganagar, Pali, Bundi, Jhalawar, Jalore, Banswara, Kota rural districts and DCPs of Jaipur West and Jodhpur West have also been transferred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Police Rajasthan bureaucracy Rajasthan transfer IPS officer IAS officer
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp