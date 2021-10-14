STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Environment Ministry mulls corporate funding to protect wildlife

The ministry is considering a proposal to establish a National Foundation for Resource Mobilization for Wildlife Conservation (NFRMWC) to raise funds.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A one-horned rhinoceros inside the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district of Assam.

A one-horned rhinoceros inside the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move that could open up the country's over 700 protected and wildlife areas to the private sector, the Union Environment Ministry is exploring options to seek corporate funding for the management of wildlife protected areas like national parks and sanctuaries due to inadequate budgetary funding.

The ministry is considering a proposal to establish a National Foundation for Resource Mobilization for Wildlife Conservation (NFRMWC) to raise funds. The matter was placed before the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) last month held under the chairmanship of environment minister Bhupender Yadav. He advised wider consultation on the matter.

Cautioning the ministry over the move, NBWL member Dr R Sukumar said care should be taken to ensure that the corporate sector does not have a disproportionate say in the decision making process of the trust.

The NFRMWC is envisaged as a Government-owned public trust, which will be registered under the Societies Act. It is expected to provide a range of activities for private or corporate funding and will have flexibility in terms of resource mobilisation, operations and collaboration with other organisations for the purpose of wildlife conservation, including zoos.

Panel to study proposal

"The Standing Committee decided that the ministry will constitute a committee to study various issues relating to the establishment of the national foundation after inviting suggestions/opinions," said the minutes of the meeting

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Environment Ministry Corporate funding NFRMWC National Board for Wildlife
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp