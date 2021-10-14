STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expect China to work towards early resolution of remaining issues on LAC in eastern Ladakh, says India

Bagchi said that the two sides have had some progress in terms of disengagement from various areas in the past.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India had put forward constructive suggestions during the 13th commander-level talks but the Chinese side was not agreeable, External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday and noted that the two sides have agreed to "maintain communications and to maintain stability on the ground".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly media briefing that India expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

He also said that resolution of the remaining areas and restoration of peace and tranquillity would facilitate progress in overall bilateral relations.

"We had put forward constructive suggestions during the 13th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting, for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable. I would not like to characterise it any particular way except to say that two sides have agreed to maintain communications, and to maintain stability on the ground," he said.

He also referred to the meeting between Indian and Chinese Foreign Ministers at Dushanbe and said they had agreed that the "remaining areas should be resolved".

"We expect the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh, while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," he said.

"And let me reiterate again that resolution of the remaining areas and restoration of peace and tranquillity would facilitate progress in our overall bilateral relations. We look forward to continuing to engage with China on this," he added.

The 13th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on October 10.

Answering a query related to China's opposition to the visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to Arunachal Pradesh, Bagchi reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India and the Indian leaders can routinely travel there "as they do to any other state of India".

Naidu visited Arunachal Pradesh on October 9 and addressed a special session of the state assembly.

